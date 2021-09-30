Weather on repeat for the next few days

Warm weather has been the trend this week and will continue to be through the weekend. Highs today topped off in the 70s and 80s and we saw mostly sunny skies. We will hold on to dry conditions but some more clouds are likely overnight. Temperatures will be dropping into the 40s and low 50s tonight.

Tomorrow will be another warm one with temperatures getting into the 70s and 80s once again. We will see more clouds than we saw today at least during the morning hours but we stay dry.

This weekend looks to be a pretty nice weekend overall. Temperatures will continue to remain on the warmer side with highs in the 70s and 80s. Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday, however, there is a chance for some isolated showers for the day on Sunday.

A cold front will approach the region early next week bringing a better chance of rain and cooler temperatures. Highs look to top off in the 60s and low 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

The cold front should pass over our area on Tuesday but we hold on to the chance of rain for the rest of the week as another system passes by. Temperatures will be cooler behind the front with highs topping off in the 60s for most.