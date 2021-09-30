WVa Public Employees Insurance Agency exec director retiring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The executive director of the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency is retiring at the end of October. Ted Cheatham announced his plans to retire effective Oct. 29. According to a news release, Cheatham was appointed in 2006 to oversee the PEIA self-funded group health insurance plans, which provide health and life insurance to more than 200,000 active and retired public employees and their dependents. Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed Jason Haught as interim executive director of the agency. He has been its chief financial officer since 2001.