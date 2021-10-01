2 children in Virginia dead from COVID in 3-day span

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A child under the age of 10 who died in eastern Virginia from COVID-19 is the second fatal juvenile case this week. The unidentified child’s death occurred Wednesday, two days after 10-year-old Teresa Sperry died at a Hampton Roads hospital Monday from COVID-19. According to her parents, Sperry was in charge of guiding sick classmates to the clinic at her elementary school. More than 1,000 children in the state have been hospitalized with the virus in Virginia. And even though the pandemic began early last year, 12 of the state’s 13 juvenile deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in 2021.