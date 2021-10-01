Ani DiFranco to be honored at John Lennon benefit show

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Ani DiFranco is the honoree and will perform at the 41st annual John Lennon Tribute concert in December in New York City. DiFranco shares a drive toward social activism with the late Beatle, a point noted in a statement from his widow, Yoko Ono. DiFranco says the honor brings her full circle, recalling the Beatles songbook she received as a gift at age 9 and used to learn to play songs on the guitar. Past John Lennon Real Love Award honorees include Rosanne Cash, Patti Smith and Natalie Merchant. The Dec. 10 concert benefits a songwriting program free to public schools and those impacted by cancer and workshops for people with cancer and their family members.