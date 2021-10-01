Beautiful weather to start the weekend; pattern flip comes next week

It was another gorgeous day out there today with highs topping off in the 70s. We stayed dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We look to stay dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be seasonable in the 40s and low 50s.

A beautiful day is in store for tomorrow. Highs will be warmer than average getting into the 70s and 80s but we stay dry with mostly sunny conditions.

Rain chances return to the region starting on Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. Right now, most look to stay dry on Sunday but there is a chance of some isolated showers. Highs are expected to top off in the 70s for most.

The best chance of rain comes on Monday and Tuesday as the front inches closer to our area. With the rain and clouds, we will see cooler temperatures as well. We look to be seasonable with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s across the region.

Rain chances last through the week as another disturbance forms behind the front. Temperatures will be feeling like fall in the 60s.