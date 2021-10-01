Biden’s approval slumps after a slew of crises: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped — with half of Americans now approving and half disapproving of his leadership. That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for the president who pledged to bring the country together and restore competence in government has declined after a slew of challenges in recent weeks at home and abroad. Fifty percent now say they approve of Biden, while 49% disapprove. Fifty-four percent approved in August, and 59% did in July. Since July, Biden’s approval rating has dipped slightly among Democrats and among independents who don’t lean toward either party.