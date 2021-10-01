Brad Smith among 5 finalists for Marshall president’s job

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five finalists have been named for Marshall University’s president. The finalists will be invited for visits to the Huntington and South Charleston campuses in October. Among the finalists are Brad Smith, the executive chairman of software company Intuit’s board of directors; and University of Texas-San Antonio vice president Bernard Arulanandam. The others are provosts Bret Danilowicz of Florida Atlantic University and Robyn Hannigan of Clarkson University, along with Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Marshall President Jerome Gilbert announced in April that he would not seek an extension when his contract expires in July 2022.