China sends 25 fighter planes toward Taiwan on National Day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has sent 25 fighter jets toward self-ruled Taiwan in a large display on China’s National Day. The People’s Liberation Army flew 18 J-16 fighter jets as well as two H-6 bombers on Friday, among other planes. Taiwan says it deployed air patrol forces in response and tracked the Chinese aircraft on its air defense systems. China has sent planes toward the island it claims as part of its territory on a near daily basis in the last couple of years, stepping up military harassment with drills. Last week, China’s air force flew 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan after it announced it would apply to join a Pacific trade group that China also applied to join.