Closing out the work week with dry conditions

This morning we may run into some patchy fog at times with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Looking at high temperatures to be about the same as yesterday in the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for today with rain-free conditions.

High pressure stays nearby allowing us to stay dry. Refreshing air is in store with dew points in the 40s and 50s. We will keep up with dry and comfy air into the start of the weekend. Throughout Sunday some mugginess returns and lasts into the start of the next workweek.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s. Staying dry overnight with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will hold into the 70s and low 80s throughout the weekend. A stray shower can't be completely ruled out on Saturday, but where high pressure is still nearby this should keep up dry. Spotty rain is possible on Sunday, but most will remain dry until Monday. We are tracking a frontal system that will spark better coverage of showers and isolated storms for Monday through Wednesday. The main thing we are looking at for now could be the possibility of localized flooding.

Turning cooler next week with seasonable temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.