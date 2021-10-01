Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Belmont Union Local, Ohio 26, Magnolia 23
Cabell Midland 56, Oak Hill 16
Clay-Battelle 41, Hancock, Md. 0
Doddridge County 34, Wirt County 0
East Hardy 38, Pocahontas County 0
Grafton 46, Elkins 13
Hedgesville 20, Spring Mills 7
Herbert Hoover 55, Chapmanville 7
Independence 56, Summers County 7
Jefferson 64, South Hagerstown, Md. 0
Liberty Harrison 29, Braxton County 26
Lincoln 21, Lewis County 6
Logan 19, Nitro 0
Martinsburg 62, Washington 0
Mountain Ridge, Md. 48, Frankfort 13
Northern Garrett, Md. 34, Keyser 19
Raceland, Ky. 38, Lincoln County 6
Roane County 44, Ripley 7
Tucker County 14, Pendleton County 0
Westside 34, Shady Spring 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
