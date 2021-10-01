Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:44 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 26, Magnolia 23

Cabell Midland 56, Oak Hill 16

Clay-Battelle 41, Hancock, Md. 0

Doddridge County 34, Wirt County 0

East Hardy 38, Pocahontas County 0

Grafton 46, Elkins 13

Hedgesville 20, Spring Mills 7

Herbert Hoover 55, Chapmanville 7

Independence 56, Summers County 7

Jefferson 64, South Hagerstown, Md. 0

Liberty Harrison 29, Braxton County 26

Lincoln 21, Lewis County 6

Logan 19, Nitro 0

Martinsburg 62, Washington 0

Mountain Ridge, Md. 48, Frankfort 13

Northern Garrett, Md. 34, Keyser 19

Raceland, Ky. 38, Lincoln County 6

Roane County 44, Ripley 7

Tucker County 14, Pendleton County 0

Westside 34, Shady Spring 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

