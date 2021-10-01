Hospital aims to regain higher designation for trauma center

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say West Virginia University Medicine Wheeling Hospital is working to regain a higher designation for its trauma center. Hospital President and CEO Douglass Harrison said in a letter to EMS partners that the facility was downgraded recently from a Level II to a Level IV trauma center following a survey with the American College of Surgeons. The Intelligencer Wheeling News-Register reports Harrison said in a statement Thursday night that the survey was done in 2019 and all gaps and deficiencies identified have been filled or will be by Nov. 1. Another survey will be done in 2022.