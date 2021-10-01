John Richardson’s final Picasso book arrives in November

NEW YORK (AP) — Few books have been more anticipated among art lovers. John Richardson’s fourth and final volume of his biographical series on Pablo Picasso comes out in November. Richardson’s “A Life of Picasso: The Minotaur Years” completes a project he began more than 30 years ago with “The Prodigy.” It continued with “The Cubist Rebel” and “The Triumphant Years.” Like Robert Caro’s Lyndon Johnson series, Richardson’s books were a story of testing and rewarding the patience of readers and critics. Each volume took years to complete. And each was praised in every way a biographer could ask for.