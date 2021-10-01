New this week: Documentaries on Bieber, Fauci and ‘Buried’

This week’s new entertainment releases feature music from Grammy-winning songwriter Natalie Hemby and two pop star documentaries — “Justin Bieber: Our World” and the concert film “Madonna: Madame X.” Staying with documentaries, “Fauci” is the first big-screen documentary of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. And on the small screen, CBS’ “United States of Al” is tackling the Taliban seizure of Kabul. The buddy comedy centers on the friendship of a combat veteran and the Afghanistan translator he helped bring to the U.S. In the second-season debut airing Thursday, they scramble to get the translator’s sister out of Kabul before the city falls.