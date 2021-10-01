‘Notoriously Morbid’ opens new location in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County business is showcasing a brand new location in the Bypass Plaza Mall in Beckley.



'Notoriously Morbid' started as an online makeup business in 2013, and has grown so much that the business is now serving customers worldwide.



On Friday, the owners opened another storefront in Beckley. 'Notoriously Morbid' specializes in all kinds of alternative clothing, shoes, and accessories.



At a ribbon-cutting with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Co-owner Thomas Marcum said he is looking forward to the increased foot traffic.



"The previous two places were not in the heart of Beckley. But with the new storefront, we're really excited to see new customers and faces."



The online store is also called Notoriously Morbid. To learn more about the company, visit https://notoriouslymorbid.com/