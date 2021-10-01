Skip to Content

Pakistan: Changes needed on EU plan on rights in Afghanistan

GENEVA (AP) — Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry wants the European Union to revise its plan to boost scrutiny of human rights in Afghanistan under the Taliban leadership. Islamabad says “further improvements” to a resolution at the U.N.’s top human rights body are needed, including concrete pledges of assistance for the war-wracked country. The European bloc is leading an effort backed by over 40 countries at the Human Rights Council to pass a resolution next week that would, among other things, name a special rapporteur on Afghanistan. The rapporteur would aim to help the country uphold its international commitments on human rights and offer support to advocacy groups.

Associated Press

