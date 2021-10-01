Paris Fashion Week goes colorful, soft and underwater

PARIS (AP) — Paris Fashion Week has plunged viewers to the depths of the oceans, and shaken up identity politics in the office. But all eyes looked expectantly to Friday evening’s display, by Valentino. The elasticity of water was the anchor for Issey Miyake’s collection, which featured swimming caps and vividly colored hats resembling marine creatures. But it was shape in its purest form that began Friday’s collection — presented against a backdrop of minimalist square paneling.