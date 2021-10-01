Police: Man wanted in 3 Md. deaths found in W. Virginia

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Police say a man wanted in the killings of three people in Maryland has been arrested in West Virginia. Howard County and Cumberland police announced Friday that West Virginia State Police arrested Jeffrey Burnham, who was wanted in the death of an 83-year-old Cumberland woman and the shooting deaths of two relatives in Ellicott City. Cumberland police say Rebecca Reynolds was found dead Wednesday with obvious trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide and investigators discovered her car was stolen. Police say they obtained a warrant charging Burnham in Reynold’s death. Her car was found in Ellicott City and Howard County police say officers found Burnham’s brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Kelly Sue Robinette, dead in their home nearby.