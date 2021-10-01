“Seven Rivers Design and Build” builds house out of Hemp

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.VA (WVVA)-- When this house becomes a home, the real difference from most homes will be found in these walls.

“This material is unique in that it provides R-value and U-value. Hemp has thermal mass. Which helps buffer the daytime and nighttime time temperature fluctuations." Clay Condon, Project Manager, Seven Rivers Design and Build

This is the house that Hemp is helping to build. But don't be fooled by preconceived notions of the mysterious plant. Having hemp as an insulator can regulate indoor temperatures more efficiently. It also provides serious health benefits as bonus side effect.

“It’s breathable, which allows better indoor air quality. It's all natural, non-toxic. It's really basic ingredients to build the wall. It's Hemp fiber, the Bass fibers which are the inner woody core of a hemp plant. Then a natural cement line binder and water." Clay Condon, Project Manager, Seven Rivers Design and Build

This build is a testament to environmental friendliness. Even boasting its own self-sustained heating, electric, water systems.

It's Geo-Thermal, so what that means is that we run horizontal loops through the field out front that take on the ambient temperature of the Earth. We'll have a solar array, behind the house, ground-mounts on a pedestal. That's what will provide the electricity for both houses. Andrew Must, Owner/President, Seven Rivers Design and Build

Kate Vigneron is commissioning the build for this house. She says that building with natural materials, is better for her and the environment in the long haul.

“It's not just being something new age. There's a real down to earth advantage in health and eventually long term cost in building this way.” Kate Vigneron, Homeowner

This is “Seven Rivers" fourth project using Hemp as an insulator. The price point is said to be 15 to 20 percent higher than conventional materials. Clay Condon said the benefits make the price a solid investment.

“With that price point, the environmental impact of conventional materials isn't factored into the price. Conventional materials should cost more if their impact on the planet had a price tag on it, which it currently doesn't." Clay Condon, Project Manager, Seven Rivers Design and Build

The House is set to be finished In February 2022. For more information on environmentally friendly housing, you can visit Seven Rivers Design and Build's Website at sevenriversdesignbuild.com.