Southern Regional Jail overcrowding improving, but high number of pre-trial defendants still an issue

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Overcrowding issues at Southern Regional (SRJ) Jail in Beaver are improving, but problems persist. According to a spokesperson for the regional jail system, Lawrence Messina, SRJ continues to have inmates in excess of built-in bunks, but the amount remains lower than levels seen earlier this year.



He said there are currently 234 inmates in excess, but it had exceeded 300 previously. (See chart on progression above).



Messina said that only 16 percent of inmates at the facility are eligible for transfer to prison, which is the only portion the Commissioner has direct jurisdiction over. However, he said transfers are subject to the COVID-19 protocols as well as other factors that delay them.

According to Messina, 62 percent of the 672 inmates housed at Southern as of this morning are pretrial defendants. "That’s well above the system-wide average of 54 percent."

In an interview with WVVA News on Thursday, a recent inmate at SRJ, Tiffany Coleman, described some of the conditions at the facility. In addition to the facility being severely short-staffed, she said four to five inmates are being forced the sleep on the floor in a cell built for one. In her particular situation, she said water leaking from the shower would routinely leak onto their beds.

"It needs to be corrected. It's caused me PTSD. Yes, we make mistakes, but we're still humans. We deserve to be treated like humans."



