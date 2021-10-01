St. Louis deputy indicted in carjacking suspect’s death

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A deputy with the St. Louis Sheriff’s Department has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a carjacking suspect. A grand jury on Thursday also indicted 53-year-old James Buchanan on a felony count of armed criminal action in the July 2020 killing of 27-year-old William Wade Burgess III. Prosecutors say Buchanan was on his way to work in the Spanish Lake community when he saw a pickup trying to run down a man and a child on the sidewalk before crashing. Police later determined that Burgess had just carjacked the truck from the man. Buchanan chased Burgess into a nearby alley and fatally shot him. Buchanan’s lawyer says his client shot Burgess in self-defense.