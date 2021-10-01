Vaccine survey hopes to get public opinion from Mercer residents

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Why some residents of Mercer County are or are not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the subject of a survey published by the Mercer County Commission.

The survey has been available since Tuesday and can be found on the Mercer County Commission's Facebook page. The survey is a result of a partnership between the National Association of Counties and the County Commissioners Association.

According to Mercer County Commissioner, Greg Puckett, The survey's main goal is determine how residents feel about getting vaccinated. Participants can choose to leave their name or remain anonymous.

"We want to figure out if there is a hesitancy, why are we being hesitant? Or if you've been vaccinated what was the just cause to go through with it? I think anytime you've got a chance to get good collective data, that's going to help us out." said Puckett

This is the first time in the state a survey like this has been done and Puckett said he hopes to get other counties to do it to learn more.

The survey will be available until Oct. 22 and can be found here: Mercer County - Community Data Platforms