Chili Night returns to the city of Beckley

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - A popular event returned to downtown Beckley on Saturday.

Chili Night returned after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, marking its 30th year taking place in the city of Beckley.

The event features live music, activities, fifteen chili booths, and other vendors.

Jill Moorefield, the Director of Beckley Events, said they went back and forth on whether to host it this year but wanted to give people the option to participate since so many other events have been canceled.

"We're just really glad we were able to bring it back this year, and we're encouraging people to be really careful," said Moorefield. "A lot of things are getting cancelled and so people are looking for something to do too, so we hope that it will ah, boost people's spirits and uh be a nice event for our town."

Moorefield said they had booths spread out to encourage social distancing to keep everyone safe.