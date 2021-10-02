Craft and Vendor Show comes to Ronceverte for the first time

RONCEVERTE, W. Va. (WVVA) - A craft show is taking place at American Heritage Music Hall in Ronceverte for the first time on Friday and Saturday.

Nearly thirty crafters and vendors were there to showcase their talents and craft abilities.

Two vendors in attendance are Sonya Shafer, the owner of Greenbrier Valley Dyes, and Darlenia Killen, owner of Ticklepenny Corner Design.

They told WVVA News the pandemic gave them time to create more products.

"I found since I wasn't commuting, during the pandemic and i was spending a lot of time by myself, I wanted to figure out how to bring more creativity in my life and actually be more scientific with the dye process," said Shafer.

"I would sit home and craft, and make my products because we couldn't go anywhere, you know so that just gave me time, more time to create," said Killen.

Kay Shafer, the show's organizer, said it was designed for these creators to mingle with the community and show off and sell their work.

"A lot of them, they do all this work and then they don't have any way to do anything with their products, sell them online, but it's always fun to get out here with the crafters the other crafters and vendors and just meet up with them and meet all the people around town and everything and out of area," said Shafer.

Those vendors said they are thankful for this opportunity after a year with limited events.

"It's good to be able to be around people in a safe way and also be able to see different people's artistic endeavors," said Shafer.

"I love seeing the people, talking to people talking to people, you know and having them come and look at my stuff," said Killen.

Leaders with the show said it was well-attended, and they are planning to host more of these events in the future.