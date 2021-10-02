Skip to Content

Football Friday: Week Six final scores

1:21 am

(WVVA) - Check out the final scores from Week 6 of Football Friday:

Princeton 21 - Woodrow Wilson 14

Cabell Midland 56 - Oak Hill 16

Nicholas County 47 - Midland Trail 22

Grundy 14 - Tazewell 47

Ridgeview 49 - Richlands 14

Independence 56 - Summers County 7

Greenbrier West 51 - Meadow Bridge 12

Wayne 22 - Liberty 30

James Monroe 62 - PikeView 14

Van 40 - Montcalm 0

Shady Spring 20 - Westside 34

Mount View 44 - Sherman 18

Greenbrier East 55 - Mingo Central 12

Author Profile Photo

Hannah Howard

