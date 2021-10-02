Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:08 am West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 26, Magnolia 23

Bridgeport 46, East Fairmont 7

Brooke 30, Marietta, Ohio 21

Cabell Midland 56, Oak Hill 16

Calhoun County 44, Paden City 13

Cameron 22, Trinity 13

Clay County 20, Philip Barbour 12

Clay-Battelle 41, Hancock, Md. 0

Doddridge County 34, Wirt County 0

East Hardy 38, Pocahontas County 0

Grafton 46, Elkins 13

Greenbrier East 55, Mingo Central 12

Greenbrier West 51, Meadow Bridge 12

Hedgesville 20, Spring Mills 7

Herbert Hoover 55, Chapmanville 7

Huntington 9, Spring Valley 6

Hurricane 42, Parkersburg 30

Independence 56, Summers County 7

James Monroe 62, PikeView 14

Jefferson 64, South Hagerstown, Md. 0

John Marshall 33, Buckhannon-Upshur 14

Liberty Harrison 29, Braxton County 26

Liberty Raleigh 30, Wayne 22

Lincoln 21, Lewis County 6

Linsly 26, McGuffey, Pa. 21

Logan 19, Nitro 0

Man 20, Buffalo 6

Martinsburg 62, Washington 0

Morgantown 34, Musselman 14

Mount View 44, Sherman 18

Mountain Ridge, Md. 48, Frankfort 13

Nicholas County 47, Midland Trail 22

Northern Garrett, Md. 34, Keyser 19

Oak Glen 53, Berkeley Springs 31

Poca 34, Sissonville 6

Princeton 21, Woodrow Wilson 14

Raceland, Ky. 38, Lincoln County 6

Ritchie County 53, Ravenswood 28

Riverside 22, St. Albans 7

Roane County 44, Ripley 7

South Charleston 14, George Washington 13

South Harrison 26, Valley Wetzel 6

Tucker County 14, Pendleton County 0

Tug Valley 41, Tolsia 0

Tygarts Valley 41, Richwood 16

Van 40, Montcalm 0

Wahama 53, Hundred 6

Westside 34, Shady Spring 20

Wheeling Central 54, Weir 27

Williamstown 17, St. Marys 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

