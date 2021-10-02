Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Belmont Union Local, Ohio 26, Magnolia 23
Bridgeport 46, East Fairmont 7
Brooke 30, Marietta, Ohio 21
Cabell Midland 56, Oak Hill 16
Calhoun County 44, Paden City 13
Cameron 22, Trinity 13
Clay County 20, Philip Barbour 12
Clay-Battelle 41, Hancock, Md. 0
Doddridge County 34, Wirt County 0
East Hardy 38, Pocahontas County 0
Grafton 46, Elkins 13
Greenbrier East 55, Mingo Central 12
Greenbrier West 51, Meadow Bridge 12
Hedgesville 20, Spring Mills 7
Herbert Hoover 55, Chapmanville 7
Huntington 9, Spring Valley 6
Hurricane 42, Parkersburg 30
Independence 56, Summers County 7
James Monroe 62, PikeView 14
Jefferson 64, South Hagerstown, Md. 0
John Marshall 33, Buckhannon-Upshur 14
Liberty Harrison 29, Braxton County 26
Liberty Raleigh 30, Wayne 22
Lincoln 21, Lewis County 6
Linsly 26, McGuffey, Pa. 21
Logan 19, Nitro 0
Man 20, Buffalo 6
Martinsburg 62, Washington 0
Morgantown 34, Musselman 14
Mount View 44, Sherman 18
Mountain Ridge, Md. 48, Frankfort 13
Nicholas County 47, Midland Trail 22
Northern Garrett, Md. 34, Keyser 19
Oak Glen 53, Berkeley Springs 31
Poca 34, Sissonville 6
Princeton 21, Woodrow Wilson 14
Raceland, Ky. 38, Lincoln County 6
Ritchie County 53, Ravenswood 28
Riverside 22, St. Albans 7
Roane County 44, Ripley 7
South Charleston 14, George Washington 13
South Harrison 26, Valley Wetzel 6
Tucker County 14, Pendleton County 0
Tug Valley 41, Tolsia 0
Tygarts Valley 41, Richwood 16
Van 40, Montcalm 0
Wahama 53, Hundred 6
Westside 34, Shady Spring 20
Wheeling Central 54, Weir 27
Williamstown 17, St. Marys 13
