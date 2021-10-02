Garibay late FG lifts Texas Tech past West Virginia 23-20

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jonathan Garibay’s 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds left lifted Texas Tech to a 23-20 victory over West Virginia. Garibay had three field goals in all and SaRodorick Thompson had two short touchdown runs for Texas Tech, which bounced back from a 70-35 loss at Texas. Despite missing two key offensive playmakers, the Red Raiders beat the Mountaineers for the third straight time, all when using a backup quarterback. Henry Colombi staked Texas Tech to a 17-0 lead and, after watching West Virginia come back twice to tie it, led the Red Raiders on the decisive 70-yard drive.