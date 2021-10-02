Lindsey’s Fall Festival hopes to raise money for families with sick children

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Family and community members are gathering to have the second year of Lindsey's Fall Festival at Stumpkin's Pumpkin's in Princeton. The event started at 10 this morning and will last until 5 this evening. Admission to the festival is five dollars.

The festival is put together to raise money for the Lindsey Ann Varney Foundation. Lindsey passed away in March of 2019 from a rare brain tumor known as DIPG. The foundation helps families going through similar circumstances that the Varney's went through.

"When Lindsey was sick our community rallied around us and helped us financially. There are just no words to describe it." said Lindsey's mother, Lori Varney.

"If it weren't for our community helping us. I don't know what we would've done. We just want to give back." added Lindsey's father, Bill Varney.

The festival is having bounce houses and a corn maze for children as well as vendors of all sorts. Food, pumpkins, and ax throwing is also available.

The Varney's will also have a haunted barn at Stumpkin's Pumpkin's on Oct. 29 and 30 to raise funds for the foundation.

If you are interested in donating to the Lindsey Ann Varney foundation you can go to this website: Donate to the Lindsey Ann Varney Foundation – The Lindsey Ann Varney Foundation