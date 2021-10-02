Middle Tennessee builds big lead, holds off Marshall 34-28

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Cunningham threw two touchdown passes and Middle Tennessee beat Marshall 34-28, Cunningham was 12-of-21 passing for 105 yards. Chaton Mobley ran 15 times for 132 yards that included a 41-yard touchdown run for Middle Tennessee (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) early in the second quarter. Reed Blankenship recovered a fumbled ball and ran untouched 91 yards into the end zone to stretch the Blue Raiders’ lead to 34-14 with 2:33 left in the third quarter. Grant Wells was 31-of-47 passing for 321 yards for Marshall (2-3, 0-1). Shadeed Ali finished with 113 yards rushing on 19 carries and three touchdowns.