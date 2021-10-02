Our dry pattern comes to an end starting tomorrow

The Two Virginias saw warmer than average temperatures once again today topping off in the 70s and 80s. We stayed dry as well with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight we will stay dry with partly cloudy conditions and it will be a mild night as well. Lows only look to get down into the 50s, if not the low 60s for some.

Rain chances return to the area tomorrow. We have the chance at seeing some scattered showers, however, not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the 70s for most. A better chance of rain moves in during the evening and overnight hours tomorrow.

Monday is when more widespread rain takes over the area. The rain and clouds will cool temperatures down closer to average in the 60s and 70s. We hold on to the chance for scattered showers and storms through the rest of the workweek as a cold front and low-pressure system both move through our area. Highs look to be right around average in the 60s and 70s.

As of now, we look to dry up just in time for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be on the rise though with most in the 70s. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11 pm.