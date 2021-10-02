Queen Elizabeth reflects on ‘deep’ affection for Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament, reflecting on the “deep and abiding affection” she and her late husband shared for Scotland. The 95-year-old monarch arrived for the ceremony in Edinburgh with her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla. It was the first time she has opened a new session of the Scottish Parliament without Prince Philip by her side. Philip, who was officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died in April at the age of 99. The queen also confirmed Saturday that she plans to attend the U.N. climate summit that starts in Glasgow at the end of the month.