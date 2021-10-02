‘Ride 4 Ivy’ plans to help family, child born with spina bifida

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - 'Ride 4 Ivy' kicked off at Cole Harley Davidson in Bluefield, West Virginia today. Riders of both bikes and cars gathered to raise money for Robert and Brittney Gaines son, Ivy who was born with spina bifida.

Right now Ivy is at a children's hospital in Philadelphia where Robert and Brittney relocated to in order to be with their son. With the move came huge financial burdens for the family. This ride is a fundraiser to help with medical and living expenses for the family.

Registration for the event began at 10 this morning. Each bike or car was twenty five dollars per entry with all the proceeds going towards the family. At 11:30 the group then rode to Tazewell and went on the back of the dragon. The ride then looped back to Cole Harley Davidson where lunch was served for participants.

"We'll go down towards Tazewell where we'll hit the back of the dragon, highway 61 then back to bland. Then we'll come back over the east river mountain where we'll have photographers take pictures and ride through it. Then we'll end back here with a lunch." said organizer, David Orander.

Participants also had the opportunity to win door prizes after the ride which includes TV's and tools.

A Venmo has also been set up for the Gaines family. If you would like to donate to it, it can be found by searching @FourIvyGaines on Venmo.