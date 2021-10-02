Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

5:56 pm Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Ireton 64, St. John Paul the Great 0

Bishop O’Connell 30, Annandale 6

Broadwater Academy 58, Richmond Christian 26

Bullis, Md. 33, Potomac School 14

Catholic High School of Va Beach 35, Christchurch 0

Hampton 27, Bethel 0

Hopewell 48, Colonial Heights 8

Warwick 8, Kecoughtan 7

Woodstock Central 26, Broadway 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

