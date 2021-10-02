Texas hears SEC chatter in 1st Big 12 road game of season

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The move by Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference is generating plenty of chatter in the Big 12. Now the Longhorns and Sooners are finally playing road games in the league they’re leaving. Plenty of things were the same in the 40th trip to Fort Worth for Texas to face TCU. The SEC talk isn’t being ignored, though. There were no major incidents, and plenty of pleasant exchanges between players and coaches after a 32-27 Texas win. The OU jeering at Kansas State was similar to previous years.