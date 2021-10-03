3 Swiss Guards who refused vaccination return to Switzerland

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Three Vatican Swiss Guards who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 upon Holy See orders have left the storied corps to return to Switzerland. A Swiss Guard official, Lt. Urs Breitenmoser, told The Associated Press on Sunday that all Swiss Guards were asked to be vaccinated “to protect their health and that of the others they come into contact with as part of their service.” He said three guards who decided not to adhere to that request have voluntarily left the corps. Three other guardsmen are temporarily suspended from duty while they await vaccination. Pope Francis, who is vaccinated, has stressed the altruistic and health value of vaccination during the pandemic.