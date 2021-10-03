Children’s Miracle Network collaborates with Sam’s Club, WVU Medicine to host car show fundraiser

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Vehicles of different types were on display at Sam's Club in Beckley on Sunday to raise money for charity.

It's for a car and bike show to raise money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH), such as the WVU Children's Hospital in Morgantown.

Anna Lilly, the Children's Miracle Network Coordinator at Beckley Sam's Club, said they are thankful for community support for these events because these hospitals help children across the region.

"There are a lot of children in Raleigh County and surrounding counties that have been treated at that hospital, and it's just peace of mind that we have somewhere to turn if someone needs that," said Lilly.

Brantly Poling, the Champion Child for WVU Children's Hospital, said he was happy to see the community's support at the event.

"It feels amazing," said Poling. "It really does feel cool."

Lilly encourages people to give back to this organization any chance they get.

There is also a CMNH in Huntington, West Virginia that also serves kids in the community.

This event is a collaboration between WVU Children's Hospital, Sam's Club, and the Children's Miracle Network.