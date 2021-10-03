Humane Society of Raleigh County looking for fosters

RALEIGH, W. Va. (WVVA) - With full kennels and limited space to take in more animals, the Humane Society of Raleigh County is looking for foster families.

Brett Kees, the Executive Director, said being at capacity makes it difficult for animals in their care to get the proper amount of attention.

"When you have 100 animals, you know or more it's impossible to spend much of any time with them," said Kees. "That's one of the reasons why fosters are so important, because it gets that enrichment."

Tori Meador, the Rescue Coordinator, said the shelter could be a scary place for animals.

So that's why so it is essential they get into a home.

"For animals to be able to get out and kind of have somewhere quiet and safe feeling to relax and focus on their healing is a lot better of a situation than them having to heal in a kennel here," said Meador.

She added being in a foster home helps socialize them and get them ready for adoption.

Kees said the need for fosters is especially great for animals with special needs.

"There are those special need ones that, that take the extra, you know we have a blind dog and it's terrifying in here for him but he' a wonderful dog, and you know he'll make somebody a great pet, but it's got to be someone who's able to put the time in," said Kees.

He added that it does not require much time to foster in most cases, but it helps take the strain off the community because they can take in more animals.

Those who'd like to become a foster family must have the availability and desire to spend time with the animal.

If potential foster families have other pets, they must be vaccinated.

People interested in fostering or adopting a pet can stop by the Humane Society to apply.

Those who cannot foster but are interested in helping out are also encouraged to volunteer.

Contact the humane society to learn more about volunteering.