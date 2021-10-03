Italians vote for mayors of Rome, Milan, other key cities

ROME (AP) — Millions of people are voting in Italy for new mayors including in the nation’s main cities. The balloting on Sunday and Monday is widely seen as a test of possibly shifting political alliances as leaders gear up for national elections. Ballots will be opened after voting ends Monday afternoon. But many voters will have to wait two weeks to learn who their mayor will be. Runoffs will be held on Oct. 17-18 in municipalities with more than 15,000 people between the top two vote-getters if no single candidate garners more than 50% of the ballots.