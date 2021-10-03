New partnership brings electronic newsletter to fight health issues

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Community Connections and Appalachian Medical Providers are teaming up to implement science based, trustworthy information about health topics that face everyone. In order to achieve this goal they are using electronic newsletters. The newsletters will be called An Important Medical Message or 'AIMM'. Leaders with Community Connections say the information is vital considering we're still in the pandemic.

"This partnership is really something new where we can start getting some additional information out when we see things that are detrimental to the constituency locally. Right now of course with COVID-19, the education right now is all about how do you get information out on vaccinations, masks and so on." said Executive Director for Community Connections, Greg Puckett.

This information resource will release new issues periodically over the course of a year. Every edition will feature different topics ranging from breast cancer awareness to the opioid crisis. AIMM will also seek public feedback. Dr. Frederick Barker is leading the editorial board for AIMM.

"Having women get an annual mammogram when they're forty or older. That's a pretty straight forward kind of thing to do. If we can get one thing done, that's going to be really important in the same way that if can get people vaccinated." said Barker.

Barker added that they plan to distribute the newsletter to local doctor's offices who can then distribute it to patients who are interested in learning about the topics. If you're interested in getting the newsletter or have questions about it, you can email AIMM@strongcommunities.org or by phone at 304-913-4956.