North Korea threatens top UN body after emergency meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the United Nation’s top body against making any statements criticizing the isolated country’s missile program. During an emergency closed-door meeting at the U.N. Security Council Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea’s missile launches and calls on it to fully implement council resolutions that ban its ballistic missile firings. On Sunday, Jo Chol Su, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, accused the U.N. council of a “double-dealing standard” because it doesn’t equally take issue with similar weapons tests by the United States and its allies. Jo warned of “consequences” if the U.N. top body were to encroach on North Korean “sovereignty.”