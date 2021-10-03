Rounds of rain are expected all week

It was a dreary one out there today with mostly cloudy skies and some rain showers at times. Temperatures were cooler than they have been in the past few days with highs topping off in the 60s and 70s. The chance for rain increases as we head into the overnight hours. Rain may be heavy at times so make sure to take it slow out on those roads as ponding may occur. Temperatures won't cool off too much. Lows will only get down into the upper 50s and low 60s for most.

Scattered showers and storms are expected tomorrow ahead of a frontal system. Temperatures look to top off in the 60s and 70s once again.

Rain chances continue to be high for the rest of the week as a cut-off low develops. This will be slow-moving and is why we are expecting rain for the entire workweek. There is the chance that we could see some heavy rainfall at times and localized flooding will certainly be a concern this week. Luckily, no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will be seasonable topping off in the 60s and 70s.

As of now, we should dry up just in time for the weekend other than some morning showers on Saturday. There will likely be changes in the forecast until then so make sure to stay tuned for the very latest. Catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11 pm.