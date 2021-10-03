Survivors of 2013 shipwreck honor dead on Italian island

LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — Survivors of a 2013 capsizing have joined residents of a tiny Italian isle to honor 368 migrants who perished on the anniversary of the offshore tragedy. Participants in the memorial ceremony Sunday tossed flowers into the Mediterranean’s crystalline waters off the island of Lampedusa. Among those who journeyed to the island for the service were Eritreans rescued from the crowded boat that migrant traffickers had launched from Libyan shores. A Catholic priest and an imam participated in the service. Even as the dead were remembered, Italian coast guard boats were bringing to Lampedusa some of more than 600 migrants rescued since Saturday night.