UN: About 500 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says Libya’s coast guard has intercepted a wooden boat carrying around 500 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s shore. Sunday’s interception was the latest amid a surge in attempted crossings from the North African nation to European shores in recent months. The intercepted migrants were disembarked at an oil refinery point in the western town of Zawiya. They included Sudanese, Somalis, Bengalis and Syrians. Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East hoping to reach Europe.