1 shot near Times Square, 3rd shooting in area this year

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a person was shot in the leg Monday near New York City’s Times Square. It was the third shooting this year in an area that is a top destination for Big Apple tourists. The shooting happened shortly after noon near the entrance to a subway station at 40th Street and 7th Avenue. That’s about two blocks south of the building where the ball drops on New Year’s Eve. Police say the person was shot at street level and then fled into the subway station. The victim’s injuries were not considered life threatening.