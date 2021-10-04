14 soldiers killed by jihadists in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government says at least 14 soldiers were killed and seven injured by extremists at the Yirgou military barracks in Burkina Faso’s Sanmatenga province. Minister of Defense Aime Barthelemy Simpore said in a statement the soldiers were targeted at 5 a.m. by a large number of heavily armed men and showed “great combativeness.” The government immediately launched an aerial and ground offensive. Locals near the attack said they were shocked, given there had been an increased military presence in the area recently. Violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State is increasing across the once peaceful West African country.