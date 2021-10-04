Alderson man pleads guilty to child porn charges

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to production and attempted production of child pornography on Monday.

Jack Michael Smith, 34, of Alderson, was charged by indictments in the Southern District of West Virginia, and a transferred charge from the District of Oregon.

Reports say that Smith uploaded child pornography from a computer to Kik Messenger to share with others in March 2019, and shared more in October of the same year.

A conversation with another Kik user indicated ongoing sexual abuse of a minor female. Smith admitted that he traveled from West Virginia to Oregon on a regular basis to engage in sexual activity with the minor female, and took photographs of the minor female engaged in sexual activity with him.

Smith is facing anywhere between 15 to 30 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for January 28, 2022.