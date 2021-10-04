AP Source: FIFA talks with Qatar on easing vaccine mandate

LONDON (AP) — FIFA is in talks with Qatari authorities about scrapping the mandatory vaccination requirements for the World Cup. Qatar announced in June that it would require any fans wanting entry into next year’s tournament to be fully inoculated against the coronavirus, but has said nothing about the policy for players yet. That’s according to a person familiar with the talks who told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing discussions. The first indication of a relaxation of Qatar’s vaccine requirements could come when FIFA releases the tournament regulations in the coming weeks for the Arab Cup. The 16-team tournament from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 is being used as a test event for World Cup venues.