Charleston Sternwheel Regatta returning in 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A popular riverfront festival is returning to West Virginia’s largest city next year after a decade-long absence. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will take place over the Fourth of July weekend next year. The Regatta was held as an end-of-summer festival from 1971 to 2009. It ran for as long as 10 days and included fireworks, concerts, carnival rides and food vendors. Goodwin says people have asked her to bring the Regatta back since she took office in 2019. A full schedule of events will be announced in the coming months.