Dreary conditions expected this week due to a slow-moving system

Clouds, fog, and showers are how we started off the day today. This will be the trend throughout the whole week. We saw some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine peek through during the afternoon hours. Temperatures topped off in the 70s for most. We hold on to the chance for an isolated shower into the overnight hours, otherwise, we will see mainly cloudy skies and patchy fog developing. Temperatures will be mild again tonight in the 50s and low 60s.

During the morning hours tomorrow, we will have some fog around and cloudy skies but the best chance for rain comes during the afternoon hours. Temperatures look to be pretty similar to today topping off in the 60s and 70s.

For the rest of the workweek, we will have off-and-on showers and thunderstorms. This is all because of a cut-off low. It's when a low-pressure system gets cut off from the jet stream and that causes it to move very slowly. With it just meandering around the area, we have a pretty good chance of showers and storms each day. Temperatures look to be seasonable in the 60s and the 70s.

We hold on to the chance for some showers on Saturday morning, but as of now, it looks to dry up during the afternoon hours and on Sunday as well. Temperatures will be warming back up next week. There is a likely chance that above-average temperatures return to the area in the next 6-10 days. Make sure to catch your full forecast at 5, 6, 10 (CW) and 11 pm.