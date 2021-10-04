Gov. Northam announces company to bring over 2,000 jobs to Wythe County

WYTHEVILLE, VA. (WVVA)-- In Wytheville, Governor Northam was joined by various delegates from The Commonwealth, to announce one of the biggest investments in Southwest Virginia's history.

The project is being funded by two companies, "Blue Star Manufacturing", and "American Glove Innovations". Governor Northam, was excited to tell the crowd about the impact it will have in The Commonwealth.

"They are investing $714 million dollars, I'm going to repeat that, $714 million dollars right here in Wythe County and will employ listen to this 2,464 I will repeat that too because it's almost like, are you sure you've got the right numbers here? 2,464 jobs."Gov. Ralph Northam

The company will produce Personal Protective Equipment such as Nitrile Gloves and material used for the masks. A bulk of the manufacturing for that equipment is now done in Asia. Leaders from Blue Star Manufacturing say, it's great to see the production of Personal Protective Equipment, return from overseas.

"We watched it expand in the U.S. And then fortunately it went to the far east. Now, he is extremely proud to have it come full circle and come back to the United States."Scott Maier, Blue Star Manufacturing

The company will be located in Wythe Counties Progress Park, which has seen growth in years past with various other projects. Brian Vaught says, being able to sell such a large plot of land was a relief.

"It was late meetings, weekend phone calls, we've done it, we've sold lot 24."Brian Vaught, Chairman, Wythe County Board of Supervisors

Governor Northam went on to say, the companies aim to sell the Personal Protective Equipment to large medical companies across the U.S. There currently is no timeline for when the facilities for American Glove Innovations will be completed.