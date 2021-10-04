Health, education leaders react to possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children age 5-11

FAYETTEVILLE, W. Va. (WVVA) - Pfizer is working on getting the COVID-19 vaccine FDA approved for children ages five-11.

Dr. Anita Stewart, the Health Officer in Fayette County, said they expect FDA approval for Pfizer's vaccine in children age five to 11 by the end of October.

She added, vaccination in young people is also the key to stopping the spread of the virus.

"By vaccinating the five to 11 year old, which of the zero to 17, that age group has had the highest number um it would help to reduce um infections in that age group and potential hospitalization of kids," said Dr. Stewart.

Gary Hough, the superintendent of Fayette County Schools, said a vaccine would not be mandated for students in the county. However, they are going to collaborate with public health leaders to make them easily accessible.

"They've been always really good to offer that opportunity to get vaccines right at the school level so a lot of times our students, given the right permission from their parents will be able to obtain those during the school day," said Hough.

Hough adds vaccinations help keep their school year more normal.

"Anytime we have uh, students vaccinated and they don't have any symptoms they don't have to quarantine and that really makes a big difference in terms of being able to keep them in school, and keep functioning in the educational environment," said Hough.

Stewart said while getting students vaccinated is important; she encourages vaccination among all age groups.

"I think it's just important to remember that our goal is to get people that haven't been vaccinated, vaccinated and it's still really important and it's what's going to get us out of this," said Dr. Stewart.

She said there are still opportunities to get vaccinated in Fayette County for those eligible age groups.

Just head to the vaccine finder website to learn more.